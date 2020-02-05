I wouldn't consider us a political band. I think our choice of genre is reggae music. I think American reggae has diluted down to basically party and weed music, which is kind of a bummer. We don't try to get really political with our music. We have a song on our album… about my struggle as an individual balancing my life, being brought up as a Christian, a little more on the conservative side, and balancing my cultural side, which I didn't grow up with. I relate it to myself being a Native person, but I don't think that's what the song's about. It just so happens I'm Native, it just so happens I was born Christian—how do I balance those things? Who am I through all of that? We did release a song in collaboration with Native Roots, Def-i and Joy Harjo for the Water Protector's legal funds up in Standing Rock called "Water is Life." We had the good…if you wanna say good fortune to go up to Standing Rock and we brought up a bunch of donations from our peeps down here. That's about as political as we've gotten.